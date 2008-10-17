Microsoft Responds To September NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

First out of the gate? Microsoft! The Xbox 360 division at Microsoft was so pumped, so jazzed, so bursting with frightening Ballmer-like enthusiasm about September's NPD sales data, it couldn't wait for the official numbers to go public. The Xbox 360 topped software charts and jumped to third place on the hardware front following a hefty price drop. And who wouldn't be pumped with "the most affordable next generation console on the market" and "$US326 million in total consumer spend in the U.S. and a record software attach rate of 8.1"? This is shouting from the hilltops kind of data.

Microsoft also seems pretty pleased about the performance of music games on its system, pointing out that Rock Band has sold "almost 1 million more than the competition combined" on the Xbox 360. It's amped for both Guitar Hero World Tour and its very own Lips.

We got confirmation that the company is pleased earlier today, from Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, who, when asked if he was pleased, said "Absolutely." Full corporate gloat after the jump.