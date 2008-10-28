Microsoft Say Educational Games Will Be The Death Of Us All

Speaking at the Games 3.0 event in London earlier in the week, Microsoft's Neil Thompson went on a little rant against education in games. Said it's just not for him, not for his company, and really, shouldn't be for this industry.

We're in the business of producing fun, not education. It so happens that certain products we produce have educational value. We're in the business of creating fun entertainment and the moment we try to pretend we're in the business of education we've crossed the line and it's dangerous for us as a company and as an industry.

Whatever. We both know, Neil, if it hadn't been for VIva Pinata I'd have no idea about the whole worm incest thing.

Thompson: Educational games will lose you money [GI.biz]