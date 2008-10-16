The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft Says Xbox 360 Can 'Handle' Metal Gear Solid 4

In the wake of Konami telling a Japanese investor site that it was "looking into" an Xbox 360 version of MGS4, Microsoft is now quoted as saying that the Xbox 360 can "handle" MGS4. With Final Fantasy XIII now multi-plat, that argument seems like it could very well hold water. According to John Schappert, the firm's corporate vice-president of Live, Software and Services:

I'm certainly in the fan club that would love to see Kojima-san's masterpiece come our way. It would be wonderful to play Metal Gear Solid on the Xbox. It could become another of the many franchises that started their life on another console that are now coming our way.

I can't speak on behalf of Konami, but I can shed more light on the fact that we definitely have the power to run MGS4.

There are a lot of recent examples that are in true high-def on our platform and aren't on PS3. We've got an amazing amount of horsepower and graphics power.

WHEN WILL THIS END?! Guess when MGS4 is on the Xbox 360, that's when. Ungh.

360 can handle MGS4, says Microsoft [MCVUK]

Comments

  • Adgrey Guest

    First Post: FUCK NO, the best exclusive game on the ps3 right now, our last defensive stronghold and it could fall to those microsoft pigs. Where's the integrity in gaming, where's the point in even having different consoles when every game is getting ported... (Sob)

    0
  • Ps3soldier Guest

    if microsoft gets mgs i will work everyday to find a way to assasinate bill gates for the pain he has inflicted on us players and he has stolen enough games since RE5 was SUPOSSED to be a ps3 exclusive and i hope bill gates is reading this right now so he can see whats coming

    0

