Microsoft Says Xbox 360 Can 'Handle' Metal Gear Solid 4

In the wake of Konami telling a Japanese investor site that it was "looking into" an Xbox 360 version of MGS4, Microsoft is now quoted as saying that the Xbox 360 can "handle" MGS4. With Final Fantasy XIII now multi-plat, that argument seems like it could very well hold water. According to John Schappert, the firm's corporate vice-president of Live, Software and Services:

I'm certainly in the fan club that would love to see Kojima-san's masterpiece come our way. It would be wonderful to play Metal Gear Solid on the Xbox. It could become another of the many franchises that started their life on another console that are now coming our way.

I can't speak on behalf of Konami, but I can shed more light on the fact that we definitely have the power to run MGS4.

There are a lot of recent examples that are in true high-def on our platform and aren't on PS3. We've got an amazing amount of horsepower and graphics power.