Microsoft To Pimp Xbox Using Tabloids, Bluetooth

Microsoft UK's Xbox marketing blitz continues apace with two new fronts being opened up in the battle for Xmas console mindshare.

The Sun Online (the intertubes version of the popular tabloid) will be hosting an Xbox-themed portal for the rest of the year. "I love Xbox 360" will feature assorted pro-Xbox advertorials, competitions and game features.

Microsoft has also signed a deal with Bluepod, a 'proximity marketing' agency that uses Bluetooth to send ads to the phones of unsuspecting pedestrians who wander too close to transceivers hidden in cinemas, shopping malls, etc. This is why I always leave Bluetooth turned off on my phone...

Xbox partners with The Sun Online to push price drop [New Media Age via Xboxer.tv]