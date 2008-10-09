Microsoft Want To Use Games To Teach

Microsoft is co-funding a research institute aimed at finding ways to use videogames to teach maths, science and engineering to children.

The Games For Learning Institute (G4LI) at New York University in Manhattan will look at ways to uses games to teach technology-related courses, particularly to girls and minorities.

"The Games for Learning Institute at NYU is a great example of how technology can change how students learn, making it far more natural and intuitive," said Microsoft's Craig Mundie.

Microsoft backs using videogames as teaching tools [Yahoo!]