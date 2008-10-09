Microsoft Want To Use Games To Teach

Microsoft is co-funding a research institute aimed at finding ways to use videogames to teach maths, science and engineering to children.
The Games For Learning Institute (G4LI) at New York University in Manhattan will look at ways to uses games to teach technology-related courses, particularly to girls and minorities.
"The Games for Learning Institute at NYU is a great example of how technology can change how students learn, making it far more natural and intuitive," said Microsoft's Craig Mundie.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink