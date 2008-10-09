The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Want To Use Games To Teach

Microsoft is co-funding a research institute aimed at finding ways to use videogames to teach maths, science and engineering to children.

The Games For Learning Institute (G4LI) at New York University in Manhattan will look at ways to uses games to teach technology-related courses, particularly to girls and minorities.

"The Games for Learning Institute at NYU is a great example of how technology can change how students learn, making it far more natural and intuitive," said Microsoft's Craig Mundie.

Microsoft backs using videogames as teaching tools [Yahoo!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles