The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft's New Booth Companion Outfits: Impressions

Let's TGS. Like we said, this year's Microsoft TGS booth is special. Not for the games, necessarily (OK, for the games), but for the fact that the company's army of booth companions have new outfits! What's better, they have two new outfits! It's the megaton of (fashion) show so far. How do they shape up? Let's. Find. Out.

As you can see, there are two outfits. One is a sleek, futuristic, Space Channel 5-meets-the-Jetsons number. Looks like a polyester blend. The other is a funky urban cowgirl/80's British punk thing, with a hint of side-boob. Both are a good look. And both are, most importantly, only improved by the lady's personal touches and individual accessories.

Think the urban cowgirl look's a little hokey? Give it a little Mediterranean flair with this beret/neckerchief combo.

Don't like Xbox green? Add a little style with this grey belt/suspenders pairing.

Or if careful accessorising isn't your thing, you could always go the more direct method of attracting attention.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles