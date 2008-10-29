The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Midnight Club LA and the Arcade-Sim Racing Balance

I've been playing some Midnight Club LA over the past few days and it's had me thinking about the racer debate of sim versus arcade driving and tuning styles. Unless you are a Gran Turismo or Forza, at some point you are making a choice to plant yourself on a scale somewhere between the extremes (placing the likes of Daytona firmly up the arcade end of the spectrum — zero car tuning or choice, just slam peddles pedals and steer like hell).

Ignoring the frustrations of AI that almost never crashes, and certainly never makes a wrong turn (I largely agree with the US review, though more weight given to the 'love' column — really enjoying the game, but it can get frustrating when a single mistake can often cost you a race), it is clear that Rockstar has targeted a very balanced position in the arcade-sim spectrum. Tuning vehicles is quite easy, but as funds trickle into your garage you do want to carefully choose which upgrades to buy and when to buy them — getting the right performance enhancement with that spare $600 can definitely help win your next race when the competition is tough. But you can also auto upgrade and leave the next choice up to the system.

The best part of what MC LA has achieved is that you can feel the difference in vehicles when you drive them, and that is something that has often only been found in the sims. The tweaks may be simple, but you can appreciate that you have upgraded the car you are driving, and that is where you actually feel rewarded.

Any racing fans out there with their preferred position on the curve? If the tuning system is 'dumbed down', would you prefer it wasn't there at all? Or are true racing sims dead to you?

Comments

  • InstinctSage Guest

    I've always preferred Rally when it comes to driving games, and not necessarily the full sim experience. One of the reasons is exactly what you mention: You can feel the difference between the cars.

    It's probably far more pronounced in Rally due to the greater variety of challenges presented by the courses. Light, nimble cars with lower top speeds and weaker frames can compete equally with the bulkier sedans, but both can be driven well to victory.

    There's something about circuit racing that seems to lose that sense, for me. Often the variety of cars on offer can be whittled down to a short list of cars worth driving, with the rest just being unable to really compete.

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Psst, Seamus! I think 'peddles' should be 'pedals', as in "zero car tuning or choice, just slam peddles and steer like hell". 'Peddles' is a verb (e.g. he peddles his wares down at the market) whereas 'pedals' is a noun (bike pedals, car pedals etc).

    0
  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    Man, how lame was that? Thanks for picking that up! I'll try to only write when my brain is functional in future. ;-)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles