Midnight Club LA Soundtrack Details

Car games need a good soundtrack to cruise to, so Midnight Club LA needs some quality tunes. Rockstar has today announced the highlights package and being an LA game it's very much focused on the west coast scene. A few highlights from the highlights (that probably show up my personal musical biases) include Tricky, Modeselektor, The Chemical Brothers, Bloc Party, Beck, NIN, and Ice Cube. Full list is over the hump. Maino - Hi Hater Nas - Hero The Cool Kids - What It Is Akwid - No Hay Manera Bishop Lamont - City Lights DJ Felli Fel - Get Buck In Here Feat. Akon, Lil' Jon, Ludacris & Diddy Ice Cube - Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It Murs - Looking Fly Ozomatli - City of Angels Too Short - Keep Bouncin Feat. Snoop Dogg & Will.I.Am NIN - 1,000,000 Evil Nine - Twist The Knife Darker My Love - Waves Beck - Timebomb Bloc Party - Mercury Eagles of Death Metal - Wanna Be In LA MGMT - Electric Feel (Justice Remix) No Age - Sleeper Hold Social Distortion - Reach For The Sky Santogold - LES Artistes (Switch Remix) Kid Cudi - Day 'n' Nite (Crookers Mix) Diplo ft. Rye Rye - Wassup (Crookers Mix) The Chemical Brothers - Midnight Madness Digitalism - Idealistic Sebastian - Momy Modeselektor - The White Flash feat. THOM YORKE Tricky - Baligaga