Midway Taps Booty For Full-Time CEO

Earlier this year, Midway's CEO David F. Zucker resigned from his position, with the company appointing an interim CEO in his place. Well that interim President and CEO is now the full-time President and CEO as Midway confirms Mr. Matthew V. Booty as their fearless leader. Congratulations, Mr. Booty! You've shown strong leadership skills over the past few months, and now you get to keep your job!

"Over the past two quarters we have made progress reducing costs, realigning our studios, and improving execution on our game launches," said Mr. Booty. "Along with the rest of our management team, I am committed to continuing to drive this progress and maintain a sharp focus on the successful implementation of our plans for the fourth quarter and beyond."

We at Kotaku wish Mr. Booty the best of success in his newly-cemented position, and I in particular would like to point out that I went the entire post without making a booty joke.

Midway Confirms Matt Booty as President and CEO

Appointment reflects successful execution of core business initiatives

CHICAGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Midway Games Inc. (NYSE: MWY) today announced that Matthew V. Booty has been appointed by the Board of Directors as President and CEO of the company. Mr. Booty has served as interim president and CEO of Midway Games Inc. since March, 2008.

Matt Booty brings a deep background with Midway anchored in product development. Mr. Booty joined in 1991 as an engineer and programmer, at a time when Midway launched iconic arcade franchises such as the original Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam. After serving in progressively more responsible roles, he eventually was promoted to Vice President of Product Development in 2002. Prior to being named President and CEO of the company, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Studios.

During his tenure as interim president and CEO, Mr. Booty has demonstrated strong leadership and has successfully executed on a number of key initiatives aimed at developing top performing games and improving financial performance, including reducing costs through studio consolidation, exiting underperforming licenses and rebalancing the product portfolio to focus on key licenses and owned intellectual property such as TNA iMPACT!, Blitz: The League, Mortal Kombat and Wheelman.

"Over the past two quarters we have made progress reducing costs, realigning our studios, and improving execution on our game launches," said Mr. Booty. "Along with the rest of our management team, I am committed to continuing to drive this progress and maintain a sharp focus on the successful implementation of our plans for the fourth quarter and beyond."