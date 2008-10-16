Mila Heads Up Clock Tower Cast

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Milla Jovovich just can't get away from scary Capcom video game movies. Having played Alice in all three live-action Resident Evil movies, Milla is now taking on the role of Alyssa Hale, the 17-year-old girl suffering from multiple personality disorder in the movie adaptation of Clock Tower II: The Struggle Within (Clock Tower Ghost Head in Japan). She'll be joining actresses Brittany Snow and Alyssa Jayne Hale on the film, with shooting kicking off next month.

This would have been excellent news for me last week, but at some point over the weekend they were showing Ultraviolet on TNT, so thoughts of Milla currently leave a very bad taste in my mouth.

Jovovich Makes Time for Clock Tower [ComingSoon.net]

