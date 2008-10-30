The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mirror's Edge Demo Hits This Week

Looks like that rumoured Mirror's Edge demo will be hitting the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 earlier than we thought.

Electronic Arts just announced that the demo for the free-running blank canvas will hit the Playstation Store on Oct. 30 and Xbox Live Marketplace on Oct. 31. The demo will include the prologue of the game, a tutorial and a segment of the single-player story mode.

Also people who pre-order the game through "select retailers" will receive an unlock code for access to the Time Trial mode. In the Time Trial mode you will have to try and find the fastest routes through chunks of the city.

I'll be interested to hear if it makes anyone trying it motion sick. I was fine when I played the game, but Ash got all green and icky feeling.

