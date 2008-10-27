The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mirror's Edge Demo On November 6?

GameStop are taking preorders for Mirror's Edge. Surprise! Well, it is a surprise, actually, since at the foot of their preorder pages lies a little red note in little red text. Says that a Mirror's Edge demo will be available on November 6. And it says that on both the 360 and PS3 pages. November 6 is a Thursday, so at least the PS3 side of it sounds plausible, though we must stress (in italics!) that this is coming from GameStop, not EA, so don't go taking November 6 off work just yet.

Mirror's Edge with Bonus! [GameStop]

Comments

  • Jdizzle Guest

    Has anyone seen the reaction test game on the mirrorsedge.com.au aussie site...not bad!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles