Mirror's Edge Demo On November 6?

GameStop are taking preorders for Mirror's Edge. Surprise! Well, it is a surprise, actually, since at the foot of their preorder pages lies a little red note in little red text. Says that a Mirror's Edge demo will be available on November 6. And it says that on both the 360 and PS3 pages. November 6 is a Thursday, so at least the PS3 side of it sounds plausible, though we must stress (in italics!) that this is coming from GameStop, not EA, so don't go taking November 6 off work just yet.

