Mirror's Edge Remix Album - One Song Enters, Six Songs Leave

DICE are extremely pleased with the theme song to their upcoming free-action running delivering shooting things game Mirror's Edge, Swedish pop star Lisa Miskovsky's "Still Alive" (no relation). So pleased, in fact, that they've gathered the original song plus five remixes together on a special album to be digitally released on November 11th. Top remixers like Junkie XL, Teddybears, and Paul van Dyk all deliver their own unique spin on Lisa's original track.

"A groundbreaking videogame demands an equally provocative theme song," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing for EA. "We've taken an unprecedented approach to this track, bringing together several of the world's top remixers to create an album that will not only cross genres and borders, but also redefine how great new music can be delivered to the world."

Yes, over and over again. Not exactly new, but interesting nonetheless. Folks who pre-order the game from Best Buy will get a special CD containing the original tune and an exclusive Benny Benassi remix. Woot chicka chicka woot.

DICE Announces Mirror's Edge Remix Album Hitting Airwaves This November

Swedish Pop Star Lisa Miskovsky's "Still Alive" Remixed by Top DJs Including Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk and Junkie XL

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—DICE, an Electronic Arts Inc. studio (NASDAQ:ERTS), today announced that a remix album for their highly anticipated title Mirror's Edge™ will be digitally released worldwide on November 11th in conjunction with the launch of the game. The album features the title track "Still Alive" performed by Swedish rock/pop star Lisa Miskovsky and remixes by some of today's hottest artists including Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk, Junkie XL, Teddybears, and Armand Van Helden.

Recorded exclusively for Mirror's Edge, "Still Alive" was written and produced by Rami Yacoub and Arnthor Birgisson who are best known for their chart-topping work with artists Pink, Britney Spears and Kelis. The song was performed by Lisa Miskovsky who earned international acclaim for her #1 self-titled debut album and #1 Platinum follow-up Fallwater. She also won Sweden's top music awards including Best New Artist, Best Female Artist and Artist of the Year.

"When given the opportunity to work with Lisa, Rami and Arnthor, who are all avid gamers, we knew we had something very special on our hands," added Magnus Walterstad, Audio Director at DICE. "With 'Still Alive,' we created a Mirror's Edge theme song that is able to stand on its own two feet as well as accurately representing the emotional experience of playing the game."

The complete track listing for the Mirror's Edge Remix ALBUM is as follows:

ARTIST SONG

Lisa Miskovsky Still Alive - Mirror's Edge Theme Song

Benny Benassi Still Alive - Remix

Junkie XL Still Alive - Remix

Paul van Dyk Still Alive - Remix

Teddybears Still Alive - Remix

Armand Van Helden Still Alive - Remix

"This is a terrific song from a tremendous new artist," said Terry McBride, CEO of EA label partners Nettwerk Music Group. "And every one of these remixers responded not only to the power of the track itself, but also to what this project will mean to the continued convergence of music and gaming. Our entire worldwide marketing team is committed to making this a landmark digital release."

When customers pre-order Mirror's Edge at Best Buy in the U.S., they can pick up a music CD containing the theme song to Mirror's Edge and an exclusive remix by Benny Benassi.

Mirror's Edge is a revolutionary first person action adventure game that delivers players straight into the shoes of Faith, a modern day heroine who traverses the vertigo-inducing cityscape, engaging in intense combat, fast-paced chases and challenging puzzles. Mirror's Edge was recently awarded "Best Xbox 360 Game" at the GC Developers Conference in Leipzig, Germany, "Best Action Game" of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) by IGN and the Game Critics Award for "Best Original Game" at E3 in July.

Mirror's Edge is being developed at EA Digital Illusions CE AB (DICE) in Stockholm, Sweden. Available on the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and the Xbox 360® videogame and entertainment system on Nov 11, 2008 across North America and in Europe, the game is rated "T" by the ESRB and "16+" by PEGI. For more information on EA DICE or Mirror's Edge, please visit www.ea.com, www.dice.se or www.mirrorsedge.com.