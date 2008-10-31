The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Missing 15 Yr Old 'May Not Be In Canada' Say Police

Police searching for missing Ontario teenager Brandon Crisp say there is a possibility he may have left the country.

Crisp left his home on October 13th after an argument with his parents over a confiscated Xbox 360. He has been missing ever since. His father, Steve Crisp, says he is convinced that Brandon's disappearance may be connected to someone he met while gaming online.

TV show America's Most Wanted has posted a profile of the missing boy on its website, describing him as "an avid online gamer who specifically plays 1st person shooters."

Missing Ont. teen may not be in Canada: police [CBC]

