Mod Lets You Use Your PSP As A Second Computer Monitor

Well, here's something to file under interesting, but likely impractical. If you've been dying to get a second monitor for your PC and you've a little low on cash, fear not. Meet PSPdisp, a new homebrew mod created by Jochen Schleu that allows you to use your PSP as a second monitor. The idea is pretty nifty except I'm wondering how well you can actually see anything on that PSP screen. The site does claim you can get 960x544 worth of screen space on it.
