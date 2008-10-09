In Japan, Monster Hunter Portable is huge. Capcom's announced that PSP title Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G has shifted 2.5 million copies since going on sale March 2008. The game is being localised for the U.S. as Monster Hunter Portable Unite and will get beefed up via PSN. Previously, we brought word that Sony is planning to introduce a new feature that will let you take your ad hoc-only PSP games online, simulating infrastructure mode by way of your PLAYSTATION 3. That means select titles that were previously playable only locally will be playable with folks nationwide. The first of those select titles is Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G, err Monster Hunter Portable Unite.
Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G Sells 2.5 Million In Japan
