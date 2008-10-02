More About DSi Camera, DSi Sound

As Nintendo announced today, its new DS variant, the DSi, is outfitted with two cameras and music playback. And with DSi Camera, users can add effects that include face composition that combine faces, distortion, superimposing face altering expressions and adding picture frames. DSi Sound access SD memory card sound files to alter the tune's playback. There are various music visualizers as well — baby chicks hatching out of eggs, for example. Via the mic, it's possible to record up to 10 seconds of sound, and it's also possible to alter the sounds as well as music.

