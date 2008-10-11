More Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop Screens

Well, Crecente and crew over at TGS got their hands on the game yesterday and Luke was less than impressed. Amanda last week had pretty much the same reaction. So if it's true the game is nearly finished, without bashing it any further we have a pretty good idea of what to expect come time for release. Meanwhile we got some new screens of Dead Rising's appearance on the Wii direct from TGS. But hey, cheer up. One of the screens features the Megaman costume - how can you go wrong with that? sigh