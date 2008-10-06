More Deus Ex 3 Details Emerge

Well, looks like PC Zone was saving up its 200th issue for Deus Ex. It's the cover story in the latest edition, which has already landed in subscribers' mailboxes and hits newsstands on Oct. 9. The writeup also features the first screenshots of the game, which CVG scanned and uploaded (above).

"Deus Ex 3's vision of the future sees holographic screens flicker atop ferries moving back and forth in front of the Shanghai skyline, now split into two layers with the rich on the top and the poor in perpetual twilight below," says PC Zone.

The preview says Eidos Montreal promised a "powerful, layered" plot for the game, a prequel set in 2027. Eidos also said it's mindful of reaction to the second game in the series and promises that its mistakes won't be repeated. If you're not a subscriber, CVG has written up a pretty good digest of its high points.

Deus Ex 3: First Details [CVG]