More Guitar Hero Hendrix Coming, But Not To Wii?

Following official word this summer that Jimi Hendrix was coming to Guitar Hero World Tour, comes details on a slew of new DLC from the great, but dead guitarist.

Hendrix fans get three more downloadable master tracks come November 13, Activision announced today. The three tracks are "If 6 was 9," rhythm and blues classic "Little Wing," and a live version of "Fire". The pack will sell for 440 Microsoft points or $US5.49, depending on your platform.

Activision doesn't list a price for the Wii version of the tracks leading me to believe that for some reason the musician isn't coming to the white box. I've contact the company to try and find out why.

Activision also announced that three tracks from The Raconteurs will be hitting on Nov. 20. That track pack, featuring Your Solution," "Hold Up" and "Consoler of the Lonely", will sell for 160 points on the 360, $US1.99 on the PS3 and 200 Wii Points.

JIMI HENDRIX AND THE RACONTEURS TO ROCK GUITAR HERO WORLD TOUR IN NOVEMBER

The Raconteurs and Jimi Hendrix will both take to the virtual stage this November as downloadable content in Activision Publishing, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero® World Tour, the company announced today.

Already confirmed to take centre stage as a playable character, Jimi Hendrix, one of the most creative and influential musicians of the 20th century, will return with three additional downloadable master tracks. The blues track "If 6 was 9," rhythm and blues classic "Little Wing," and a live version of the iconic Hendrix track "Fire" will all be available as downloadable content for Guitar Hero World Tour on November 13th, 2008.

Making their debut appearance in a videogame, charismatic rockers, The Raconteurs are set to leave their mark with three tracks off their second album Consolers of the Lonely. The trio of "Salute Your Solution," "Hold Up" and "Consoler of the Lonely" will debut as part of a three song set list on November 20th, 2008 that will allow virtual rockers the chance to experience the killer sounds of The Raconteurs like never before.

The Raconteurs Track Pack and Jimi Hendrix Track Pack will be available on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft for 440 Microsoft Points and on the PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system for $US5.49. In addition, the three tracks from The Raconteurs Track Pack will be released as single downloadable songs for Xbox 360 for 160 Microsoft Points, PLAYSTATION 3 system for $US1.99 and Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection for Wii™ for 200 Wii Points.

Guitar Hero World Tour is now available for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, the Wii™ home video game system from Nintendo and the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. The game is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit worldtour.guitarhero.com.

