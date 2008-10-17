More (Licensed) Tracks Ravi Can Drum Like A Madman To...

Here are more Wii Music tunes that Ravi can drum to — licensed tunes. The tunes that we previously posted were either public property or straight up Nitnendo tunes. The music noodling game has been released in Japan and will out in North America next week. PAL countries will have to wait until November. While Nintendo hasn't announced the full track list, hit the jump for a list of 14 licensed songs that are in Wii Music.

• "Chariots of Fire" - Vangelis

• "Daydream Believer" - The Monkees

• "Every Breath You Take" - Sting

• "I'll Be There" - Jackson 5

• "I've Never Been to Me" - Charlene

• "Material Girl" - Madonna

• "Please Mr. Postman" - The Marvellettes

• "September" - Earth, Wind and Fire

• "Sukiyaki" - Kyu Sakamoto

• "The Loco-Motion" - Little Eva

• "Woman" - John Lennon

• "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" - Wham!

• "Jingle Bell Rock" - Bobby Helms

• "Do-Re-Mi" - Rogers and Hammerstein (from The Sound of Music)

