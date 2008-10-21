More Mega Man 9 DLC - Fake Man!

Capcom unleashes another wave of Mega Man 9 DLC upon an unsuspecting public this week, with three separate DLC packs available today on WiiWare, tomorrow on Xbox Live, and Wednesday on the PlayStation Network. The first of the three packs is a new stage for Time Attack Mode that introduces an all-new Robot Master Boss, Fake Man, who looks like a policeman and not Dustin Hoffman's Tootsie as I had hoped. Oh well.

The other two packs are for the hardcore Mega Man 9 player, with Hard Mode kicking asses and Expert Mode crawling up inside and kicking intestines. I sure paint a pretty picture, don't I? check it for yourself right... here;

Hey Mega Man junkies,

We're proud to announce that the second of Downloadable Content packs for Mega Man 9 will be available this week. Here's the run down on what's coming out.

Hard Mode - Dubbed Hero Mode in Japan, this mode enables you to play the entire game on an increased difficulty level with alternate enemy distribution and spawning points. Hard Mode is not compatible with Rankings or Challenges Modes.

Expert Mode - Dubbed Super Hero Mode Japan, this mode represents the apex of Mega Man 9 difficulty settings and is not for the novice Mega Man 9 player. This mode triples the level of difficulty from the default Mega Man 9 game. Expert Mode is not compatible with Rankings or Challenges Modes.

Special Time Attack Stage - This DLC gives you an additional stage for Time Attack Mode, complete with an all new level and Robot Master Boss, "Fake Man." Similar in difficulty to the Willy Stages, players will have a fun time tackling this time sensitive competitive stage. Special Time Attack Stage is not compatible with Challenge Mode.

All three DLC packs are available now on WiiWare Channel today (October 20 th, 2008) with XBLA following on October 21 th, and PSN releasing October 23 th.