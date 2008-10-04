Mortal Kombat Box Art Revealed, Plus Shazam!

Midway has unvieled the official box art for their upcoming crossover fighter Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe, and while previews of the game and footage I've seen seem to indicate it will be a solid fighter, I still can't help but laugh when I see Scorpion facing off against Batman holding a kunai. Along with the box art comes a few new screenshots that aren't nearly as laughable, giving us a look at Baraka, Raiden, and Captain Marvel himself, SHAZAM! *gets hit by lightning bolt, dies*

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Gallery