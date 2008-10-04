Midway has unvieled the official box art for their upcoming crossover fighter Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe, and while previews of the game and footage I've seen seem to indicate it will be a solid fighter, I still can't help but laugh when I see Scorpion facing off against Batman holding a kunai. Along with the box art comes a few new screenshots that aren't nearly as laughable, giving us a look at Baraka, Raiden, and Captain Marvel himself, SHAZAM! *gets hit by lightning bolt, dies*
Mortal Kombat Box Art Revealed, Plus Shazam!
Am I the only one who thinks this box art looks terrible? It reminds me of the cheesy artwork we'd see on SNES & megadrive games in the 90's. Why did'nt they go with the original teaser image of Batman vs Subzero. Much better methinks.