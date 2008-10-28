Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe - Super Moves And Pro Moves



Senior Designers John Edwards and Paulo Garcia take us through the difference between super moves and pro moves in the upcoming Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. The game will feature all of the normal spear throwing, fireball hurling super moves you've come to know from Mortal Kombat as well as some new ones for the DC Universe characters. To top it all off, you'll have pro moves that will extend your super moves and cause controller throwing frustration for your novice opponent.