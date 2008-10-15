Mother 3 English Language Patch Hitting This Week

Nintendo of America hasn't localised Mother 3 (Earthbound 3). A shame, because the game is fantastic. Good thing that a fan-made Mother 3 translation patch is hitting this week. As game site Phantom Leap points out, it'll be on computers via GBA emulators or on handhelds via flash carts. If you're interested in reading a big, meaty review, check out this Insert Credit review from a few years back. Nintendo of America really should've localised this game.

Mother 3 Fan Translation [via Phantom Leap]