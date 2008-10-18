The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mother 3 Fan Translation Completed

Nintendo didn't seem to keen on releasing Mother 3 for the Gameboy Advance outside of Japans, so a group of fans banded together and took localisation duties into their own hands. Nearly two years after the project first started, the Mother 3 fan translation website has launched version 1.0 of their labour of love. Now mind you that actually utilizing the translation requires the use of a ROM, which in turn requires the use of an emulator, which pretty much equals being shady. Pay special attention to the first step listed in the instructions on the web site.

Import a copy of the game, if you can find one. It's not cool to brazenly pirate stuff! Itoi, Nintendo, HAL, and Brownie Brown worked hard on this game. Can't find a copy? Consider buying some official merch (below).

Ignore the can't find a copy bit. Buying official merchandise in no way excuses pirating a copy of the game. Honestly I was hesitant to even mention the project due to such concerns, but now an entire page of my email client is filled with Mother 3 subject lines, so there you go.

The Mother 3 Fan Translation [Official Site - Thanks Everyone]

Comments

  • KingDarian Guest

    Why was this story removed from the main listing?

    0
  • Vonny Guest

    Ok, to put it simply I am a female. My mind cannot comprehend what a ROM or an emulator are. hahaha. So, I was wondering if anyone could tell me where I can get an already translated copy? I would gladly pay for it! thanx.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles