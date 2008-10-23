Get ready for your motorcycle road racing fix. Now that Capcom has signed a four year deal to publish MotoGP on all platforms, it's almost time to see how they fared with their first iteration. MotoGP 08 will be hitting stores in North America on October 28 for Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, and PC. The Wii version will be coming out a few days later. Until then we've got a new launch trailer showing off some of the recklessly fast motorcycles you'll soon be able to get your hands on. We're still crossing our fingers for zombie riders in MotoGP 09.
MotoGP 08 Launch Trailer
