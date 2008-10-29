MotorStorm 2 Getting Weekly DLC, Eventually

Owners of Motorstorm: Pacific Rift will have good reason to fire up their copies of the PlayStation 3 racer well after launch date, as Evolution Studios says it's planning on releasing "something new to play with every week" much of it expected to be absolutely free. Since the title doesn't ship to Evolution's home turf until November, don't expect anything this Thursday, though.

The game's director, Nigel Kershaw, tells CVG that the team has new goodies expected to digitally ship via the PlayStation Store "in the coming months," that "major packs" will hit the new Motorstorm sometime after Christmas. So hurry up and wait.

