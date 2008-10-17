Just announced at a Sony press event is the Australian street date for Motorstorm: Pacific Rift. For those eager to rev up some engines in the jungle. November 13, kids. Hope you're not also a WoW freak — that's shaping up to be a big weekend.
Motorstorm: Pacific Rift AU Release Date, November 13
oh god damn it...
Gears 2, Mirror's Edge, World Tour, now this?
*wallet bursts into flames*