MotorStorm With Mini-Motorbike Motion Controller

This isn't a product, but rather a concept product. Spotted a mini-motorcycle that had been modded with an embedded PS3 SIXAXIS controller. The guy on the motorbike said the original plan was to have the game projected lower so players weren't looking up at the wall, but it wasn't possible to work that out logistically, apparently. Fittingly, the PS3 was running MotorStorm, and playing it on a mini-bike did give the title an nostalgically arcadey feel. The only downside was that the handle was a tad too low so twisting the throttle wasn't so easy on the wrist.

