Muxlim Launching Islamic Virtual World

Muslim social networking site Muxlim.com is planning a Islam-themed virtual world.

Internet access in many Arab countries often employs filters that prevent access to online games or sites that are considered offensive to Islam or Arab culture. Muxlim's as yet untitled 'Second Life style' MMO aims to provide an environment that is acceptable to such restrictions while still being a fun place to hang out.

According to Muxlim, users will have "the opportunity to wear a hijab, and go to prayer rooms." Which may not sound like that much fun but, when you have seen the kind of tedious stuff they get up to in actual Second Life, starts to seem fairly reasonable.



