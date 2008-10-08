Namco Bandai's Teenage Boy Friendly Line Up Dated

Ready the Sharpies and calendars, for Namco Bandai's upcoming wares have been dated, some loosely, for North America and the expansive PAL region. There's plenty of doe-eyed, anime and manga-inspired fodder for the inner 13-year old who still loves Dragonball in any form and is still planning on picking up Eternal Sonata on PlayStation 3.

Sadly, Splatterhouse is vaguely dated "2009." Given the seconds-long trailer shown at Namco Bandai's pre-TGS press tour, we're expecting a "late" to be added to that 2009 at some point. Hit the jump for the when and where.

Afro Samurai (PS3/Xbox 360)

US: Jan 27, 2009

PAL: TBD

Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (Wii)

US: Nov. 2008

PAL: TBD

JP: June 26, 2008

Eternal Sonata (PS3)

US: Oct 21, 2008

PAL: Feb 2009

PowerUp Forever (XBLA)

WW: Nov 2008

National Geographic Panda (DS)

US: Nov 2008

PAL: TBD

We Ski & Snowboard (working title) (Wii)

US: March 2009

PAL: TBD

JP: Nov 2008

Dragonball Origins (Dragonball DS) (DS)

US: Dec 2008

Dragonball Z: Infinite World (PS2)

JP: Dec 2008

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3)

US: Nov 4, 2008

PAL: Nov 7, 2008

JP: TBD

Splatterhouse (PS3/Xbox 360)

US: 2009

PAL: TBD