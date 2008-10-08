The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Namco Bandai's Teenage Boy Friendly Line Up Dated

Ready the Sharpies and calendars, for Namco Bandai's upcoming wares have been dated, some loosely, for North America and the expansive PAL region. There's plenty of doe-eyed, anime and manga-inspired fodder for the inner 13-year old who still loves Dragonball in any form and is still planning on picking up Eternal Sonata on PlayStation 3.

Sadly, Splatterhouse is vaguely dated "2009." Given the seconds-long trailer shown at Namco Bandai's pre-TGS press tour, we're expecting a "late" to be added to that 2009 at some point. Hit the jump for the when and where.

Afro Samurai (PS3/Xbox 360)
US: Jan 27, 2009
PAL: TBD

Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (Wii)
US: Nov. 2008
PAL: TBD
JP: June 26, 2008

Eternal Sonata (PS3)
US: Oct 21, 2008
PAL: Feb 2009

PowerUp Forever (XBLA)
WW: Nov 2008

National Geographic Panda (DS)
US: Nov 2008
PAL: TBD

We Ski & Snowboard (working title) (Wii)
US: March 2009
PAL: TBD
JP: Nov 2008

Dragonball Origins (Dragonball DS) (DS)
US: Dec 2008

Dragonball Z: Infinite World (PS2)
JP: Dec 2008

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3)
US: Nov 4, 2008
PAL: Nov 7, 2008
JP: TBD

Splatterhouse (PS3/Xbox 360)
US: 2009
PAL: TBD

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles