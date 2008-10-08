Namco Bandai's Teenage Boy Friendly Line Up Dated

Ready the Sharpies and calendars, for Namco Bandai's upcoming wares have been dated, some loosely, for North America and the expansive PAL region. There's plenty of doe-eyed, anime and manga-inspired fodder for the inner 13-year old who still loves Dragonball in any form and is still planning on picking up Eternal Sonata on PlayStation 3.
Sadly, Splatterhouse is vaguely dated "2009." Given the seconds-long trailer shown at Namco Bandai's pre-TGS press tour, we're expecting a "late" to be added to that 2009 at some point. Hit the jump for the when and where.
Afro Samurai (PS3/Xbox 360)
US: Jan 27, 2009
PAL: TBD
Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (Wii)
US: Nov. 2008
PAL: TBD
JP: June 26, 2008
Eternal Sonata (PS3)
US: Oct 21, 2008
PAL: Feb 2009
PowerUp Forever (XBLA)
WW: Nov 2008
National Geographic Panda (DS)
US: Nov 2008
PAL: TBD
We Ski & Snowboard (working title) (Wii)
US: March 2009
PAL: TBD
JP: Nov 2008
Dragonball Origins (Dragonball DS) (DS)
US: Dec 2008
Dragonball Z: Infinite World (PS2)
JP: Dec 2008
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (PS3)
US: Nov 4, 2008
PAL: Nov 7, 2008
JP: TBD
Splatterhouse (PS3/Xbox 360)
US: 2009
PAL: TBD
