Namco Bandai's Tokyo Game Show Schwag

Namco Bandai's pre Tokyo Game Show press conference may have been a little light on the news, but at least they handed out some classy goodies to departing journalists, if only to wake them back up before their trip back to assorted hotels.
Namco Bandai's pre Tokyo Game Show press conference may have been a little light on the news, but at least they handed out some classy goodies to departing journalists, if only to wake them back up before their trip back to assorted hotels.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink