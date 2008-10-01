Namco Brings Back Pole Position On iPhone

Prepare to qualify! Namco Networks, the mobile game development and publishing arm of good old Namco Bandai has futzed around with a classic racing title and dropped it on the iPhone for a whole new generation (read: market) of gamers to enjoy. Pole Position: Remix takes the primitive gameplay of the original Pole Position, tacks on some rather nifty new controls, and charges you $9.99 for the privilege of playing it.

"Pole Position: Remix is a fun and intuitive game that anyone can take for a spin," says Scott Rubin, senior vice president, Namco Networks. "Similar to playing a racing game in an arcade, Pole Position: Remix makes you feel as if you are actually getting behind the wheel and racing on the track, screeching around turns and breaking to avoid a crash."

In a fit of nostalgia I downloaded the game this morning. It's solid, and the controls are fun, both the tilt steering and the on-screen thumb-controlled steering wheel options. It's just the gameplay really hasn't aged all that well. I need some sort of nostalgia alarm that locks my wallet when the feeling hits. If you just can't resist, PP:Remix is now available at an Apple Apps Store near you.

Namco Shifts Into High Gear With Pole Position: Remix on iPhone and iPod Touch

SAN JOSE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Namco Networks, a leading publisher and developer of mobile games and entertainment for the mass-market casual gamer, today announced the worldwide availability of Pole Position: Remix for play on iPhone and iPod touch devices. The game is available for purchase from Apple's App Store.

Pole Position: Remix takes full advantage of iPhone and iPod touch's unique features and offers three intuitive control modes:

Tilt to Steer Mode allows you, via the device's accelerometer, to steer your car by tilting the device either to the left or to the right, simulating the feel of an actual steering wheel.

Touch Wheel Mode allows players to rotate the on-screen wheel to control their car.

Slider Mode lets players slide their finger across the on-screen slider to steer with a touch of a finger.

Each mode offers realistic control during sharp turns and a touch-to-break option perfect for power slides. Game play can be customised for left handed and right handed users.

Each track in Pole Position: Remix can be played in four racing modes: Practice, Single Race, Grand Prix and Sudden Death. Points are earned for the distance traveled and for passing competing cars. If players race well, players can unlock reversed or mirrored versions of the tracks, race in new cars and experience different themes, including those based on favourite Namco games such as PAC-MAN®, Galaga® and Dig Dug®!

Similar to the iPod version of the game, Pole Position: Remix for iPhone delivers an entertaining quality game experience anywhere, anytime. Visit www.NamcoGames.com/polepositionremix for more information.