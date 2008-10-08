National Geographic : Panda: Total Panda-Monium



Like we said, we popped in for tea and biscuits at Namco Bandai HQ today. What'd we see? A ton of stuff. What'd we do? Well, I played the best game Namco Bandai had on show. And it wasn't a Tales game. Wasn't a Dragonball game, either. It was this. I love my cute, stuffed panda. But I love National Geographic Panda. Picture Nintendogs. But with giant pandas. Giant pandas whose bellies you can rub. Giant pandas you can dress up. In viking helmets.