Need For Speed Undercover - Tri-City Bay Trailer


Meet Tri-City Bay, the new free roaming environment in Need For Speed Undercover where you'll be able to piss off cops to your hearts content. Within Tri City Bay you'll find smaller areas such as Palm Harbor, Port Crecent, Gold Coast Mountains, and Sunset Hills. Black Box also promises that Tri City Bay will be the largest NFS world ever constructed - 100 miles of open road. You'll be able to pick up the game November 18th in North America and November 21st in Europe.

  • Goraxium Guest

    What they need, is a NFS game with the gameplay of Most Wanted, the customisation of Carbon, the number of parts from Underground 2, muscle cars that actually have some muscle (when a muscle car is outrun in a straight line by a little sports car, it seems a little odd...), and police that don't stick to your car (I sincerely hope they don't do that in this one, it annoyed the hell out of me in Most Wanted and Carbon).

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

