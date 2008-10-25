Need For Speed Undercover - Tri-City Bay Trailer



Meet Tri-City Bay, the new free roaming environment in Need For Speed Undercover where you'll be able to piss off cops to your hearts content. Within Tri City Bay you'll find smaller areas such as Palm Harbor, Port Crecent, Gold Coast Mountains, and Sunset Hills. Black Box also promises that Tri City Bay will be the largest NFS world ever constructed - 100 miles of open road. You'll be able to pick up the game November 18th in North America and November 21st in Europe.