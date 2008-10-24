Very nice chase video promo for the upcoming Need for Speed Undercover. Hot cars, great look. Of course, all those camera angles make for more style than substance of what the game will really feel like, but let's say something out loud and hope EA hears it — a replay mode that features a sexy AI cameraman to zoom around a chase like this would be HOT.
Need For Speed Undercover Chase Action Video
Oh man, a Lexus keeping pace with a Lamboroghini? EA's still taking bribes from car manufacturers. Expect Mitsubishi Evo Xs and Subaru WRXs keeping pace with your half-million supercar. Because -everyone- knows asian mass-produced sports cars are faster than any other car on the planet. Bolt on a PHAT turbo and they'll outrun jet planes, yo!
*grumble*