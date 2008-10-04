Nerf N Strike Trailer

While the trailer seems to highlight character-design-by-committee at it's worst, I'm still painfully interested in this Nerf-enabled shooter for the Wii. Mostly because the game will come with a 2-in1 Nerf gun that plays double duty as the game's controller.
MTV's Stephen Totilo had a chance to shoot the Electronic Arts developers some questions about the upcoming game for the Wii. In them they talk about the decision to include a physical Nerf gun with the game, how well Nerf translates to the virtual and whether the game can cross the same demographic boundaries that the toys do.
NERF-n-Strike Developers Talk About Giving NERF The 'Halo' Treatment [MTV Multiplayer]
