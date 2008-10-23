The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NES Carts As Objets D'Art

We don't know much about art, but we know what we (sort of) like - and what we (sort of) like is NES cartridges put in a cheap frame and displayed on our walls.

Each genuine NES cart is mounted on a 'Nintendo gray' top mat and a charcoal grey backing, then framed with something called a '1.5" Black shadowbox' and preserved under the finest UV resistant PVC. There is a sale on now, so all this is yours for a mere $US79 a pop.

You may laugh now, but in 15 years time the Franklin Mint will be all over this and these things will be the collectible plates of our generation.

[Framed NES]

Comments

  • Glenn German Guest

    Of course, I'm over here In the states and so thought of doing this a year ago. It's a good idea is'nt it, to bad I never went along with it. LATER!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles