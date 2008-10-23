NES Carts As Objets D'Art

We don't know much about art, but we know what we (sort of) like - and what we (sort of) like is NES cartridges put in a cheap frame and displayed on our walls.
Each genuine NES cart is mounted on a 'Nintendo gray' top mat and a charcoal grey backing, then framed with something called a '1.5" Black shadowbox' and preserved under the finest UV resistant PVC. There is a sale on now, so all this is yours for a mere $US79 a pop.
You may laugh now, but in 15 years time the Franklin Mint will be all over this and these things will be the collectible plates of our generation.
Of course, I'm over here In the states and so thought of doing this a year ago. It's a good idea is'nt it, to bad I never went along with it. LATER!!!