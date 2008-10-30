Netflix 'Watch Instantly' In HD Coming First To Xbox 360

Streaming Netflix movies to your Xbox 360 — which many of you will do when the New Xbox Experience hits Nov. 19 — just got a whole lot better. According to a report from Engadget, Xbox 360 owners will be among the first to experience Netflix streams in high def, something Netflix subscribers can't currently do with any other hardware platform. Should that boastful claim change by mid November, we'll not be surprised.

You'll obviously need to be an Xbox Live member of Gold status and have a Netflix subscription to partake in the HD thrills. Now, if we can just get the content available via Netflix's "Watch Instantly" service to be of higher quality and diversity, we'll be as happy as a clam.

HD Netflix streaming comes to Xbox 360 first [Engadget via Gizmodo]