Finnish developer Remedy will be showing a new Alan Wake trailer at the Finnish premiere of Hollywood flick Max Payne on October 15th says Website Pelaajalehti.com. A Finnish source tells game site VG247 that this is "100 percent true". So Finnish readers living in Finland, mark you calenders — October 15th!
New Alan Wake Trailer At Max Payne Finnish Premiere
