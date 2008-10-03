The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Animal Crossing Wii Screens

Here's a few new screens for Animal Crossing Wii. I like Animal Crossing as much as the next guy who likes Animal Crossing, but really, Nintendo, you could have tried a little harder.

Animal Crossing Screens

Comments

  • no name Guest

    Oh my gosh! well i guess it doesnt look THAT bad, but it dusnt look all that great either. I mean WHO wants a stupid rabit singin' crazy songs?! Not me. But, i guess you should never judge a book by its cover and yeah.. i have it on NIntendo ds and its great! So how bad could it be??? hmm????

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles