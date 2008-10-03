Here's a few new screens for Animal Crossing Wii. I like Animal Crossing as much as the next guy who likes Animal Crossing, but really, Nintendo, you could have tried a little harder.
New Animal Crossing Wii Screens
Comments
I love animal crossing its my life i play daily ive caught all the bugs i think the wii game is a little weird and i suspect that it will cost money and all the connect because you would have to use internet but it cant be that bad :) here are some websites showing animal crossing: city folk wii
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsIdXofpN7o
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XOh_JrW-Es&feature=related
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Oh my gosh! well i guess it doesnt look THAT bad, but it dusnt look all that great either. I mean WHO wants a stupid rabit singin' crazy songs?! Not me. But, i guess you should never judge a book by its cover and yeah.. i have it on NIntendo ds and its great! So how bad could it be??? hmm????