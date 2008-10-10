New Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Screens

We got some awesome new images of everyone's favourite bear and bird. The screens definitely show us that the game still doesn't fail to impress visually. Sure, there are a lot of folks out there a little concerned about the Lego Grand Theft Auto tie in with the Banjo formula. Knowing Rare and what we've seen so far, I think we'll definitely give the bear a chance.
