New Bayonetta Scans Are Sexy

Check out these new Famitsu screens of the SEGA published, Platinum Games developed Bayonetta. When our Michael McWhertor checked out the game in August, he said it was the "best looking game" he'd seen at Leipzig. The game features a raven-haired heroine whose long locks of hair double as her clothes and who struts around on a pair of pistol heels. Game looks and sounds hot.

Bayonetta Screens

Bayonetta [Wii @ Everyday]