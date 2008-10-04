The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Cars For Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

PlayStation 3 racing fans are advised to hop into Gran Turismo 5 Prologue today, where a game update adds three new cars to the game's stable, along with various gameplay tweaks to help tighten up the experience. The three new rides include the Ferrari California will go for 300,000 credits, the Lotus Evora for 100,000 credits, and finally the Citroen GT, weighing in at a hefty 1,000,000 credits.

Along with the new cars comes difficulty tweaks for races, increased rewards for winning, and some changes to the penalty system that I, as someone who has yet to take advantage of the highly-priced demo, couldn't possibly understand. Hit the link for more details, or just turn on your PS3 and load up the game, which I am sure will explain everything.

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Update Available Now! And Includes NEW CARS!! [PlayStation Blog]

