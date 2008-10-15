The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Trailer


The Command & Conquer series has always been a great strategy game, but it's the live action sequences that add the icing to the cake. Today we got a pretty slick trailer hinting at some of the story elements found in the cinematics. Most of the gang is here including McHale's Navy star Tim Curry and the always enjoyable, but seemingly drunk, Peter Stormare. You can pick up the game for PC on October 27th and November 11th for the Xbox 360.

