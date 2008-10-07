New Crash Bandicoot Mind Over Mutant Trailer



It's been a long time since I've put my hands on a Crash game and honestly, the most entertaining run in with him I've had recent years was watching him get trampled by a mad horde of fans rushing into GC back in August. I'm not saying Mind Over Mutant will be a bad game, I'm just skeptical. Anyway, here is a launch trailer you guys can take a look at until the game hits stores tomorrow for Xbox 360, PS3, PSP, and DS.