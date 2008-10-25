The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Details On MK vs. DC's Unique Story Mode, Model Viewer, DLC Plans and More

Midway's Ed Boon and Paulo Garcia, game designers on Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, stopped by the Kotaku "offices" yesterday to give us a near-final look at the upcoming PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 fighting game. Having already played the game at E3, Comic-Con and the Leipzig Games Convention, we were pretty familiar with how the game plays.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles