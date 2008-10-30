The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Elder Scrolls A Possibility In 2010

Even though Bethesda is all about Fallout 3 and perhaps even Fallout 4 right now, that focus could be shifting in the near future to the next title in their award-winning The Elder Scrolls series. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Bethesda publishing executive Paul Oughton suggested a new TES title in the works for 2010.

"At the moment we've got Fallout 3 for this year and potentially there's a new Elder Scrolls title in 2010," said Oughton. "At the moment we're not that interested in the Wii. We're going to stick to PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. We'll continue to pursue three or four titles a year and go for big titles," he said of the company's publishing plans for the future.

Aw, poor little Nintendo Wii. No Elder Scrolls or Fallout love for you. And here I was hoping to use the balance board to control my alignment. Oh well.

Bethesda pencils in new Elder Scrolls title for 2010 [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles