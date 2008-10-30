New Elder Scrolls A Possibility In 2010

Even though Bethesda is all about Fallout 3 and perhaps even Fallout 4 right now, that focus could be shifting in the near future to the next title in their award-winning The Elder Scrolls series. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Bethesda publishing executive Paul Oughton suggested a new TES title in the works for 2010.

"At the moment we've got Fallout 3 for this year and potentially there's a new Elder Scrolls title in 2010," said Oughton. "At the moment we're not that interested in the Wii. We're going to stick to PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. We'll continue to pursue three or four titles a year and go for big titles," he said of the company's publishing plans for the future.

Aw, poor little Nintendo Wii. No Elder Scrolls or Fallout love for you. And here I was hoping to use the balance board to control my alignment. Oh well.

Bethesda pencils in new Elder Scrolls title for 2010 [GamesIndustry.biz]