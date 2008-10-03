You know, some trailers we get are just a pleasure to watch and that goes for this new Fable 2 developer diary. A few members of the audio department over at Lionhead explain some of the music and sound choices that were made for the game. So if you've had a rough day at work or are just stressed out, sit back, relax and enjoy this one.
New Fable 2 Developer Diary Talks Audio
Uh wrong video?
It has the Metal Slug one.