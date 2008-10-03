The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Fable 2 Developer Diary Talks Audio


You know, some trailers we get are just a pleasure to watch and that goes for this new Fable 2 developer diary. A few members of the audio department over at Lionhead explain some of the music and sound choices that were made for the game. So if you've had a rough day at work or are just stressed out, sit back, relax and enjoy this one.

  • NG Guest

    Uh wrong video?
    It has the Metal Slug one.

    0
  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    Thanks. FIxed now.

    0
  • logos @michael

    Would i be right in thinking that Ron Glass (Shepard book from firefly/serenity) is the there?

    0

